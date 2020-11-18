MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $235.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSTR. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BWS Financial upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $208.20 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $209.68. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,735.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.26 and its 200 day moving average is $139.27.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $928,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,169,850. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in MicroStrategy by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $624,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 325.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 361.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 111,964 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

