Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 4,807 SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 378.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $46.85.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

