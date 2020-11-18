Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 64 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 2.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 21.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 4.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 6.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

NYSE GLOB opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.49 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $210.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

