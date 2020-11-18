Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 97.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $884,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,594,158.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,762. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAXIMUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

