Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NETGEAR by 47.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTGR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $470,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,411 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTGR stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

