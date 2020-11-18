Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.75. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $133.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

