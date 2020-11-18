Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 817 iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after buying an additional 264,379 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2,471.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 83,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after buying an additional 80,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,544,000 after buying an additional 72,564 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 393.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 80,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 64,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 429.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $346.50 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $353.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.17.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

