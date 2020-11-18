Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $67.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

