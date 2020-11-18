Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 98.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 65.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 97.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 82.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.00. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

