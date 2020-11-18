Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,266,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after buying an additional 2,660,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 885,377 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after buying an additional 708,962 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 876.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 605,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after buying an additional 543,730 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CF Industries from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

NYSE:CF opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

