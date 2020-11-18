iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $323,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 326,490 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 365,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

