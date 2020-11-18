CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Cfra

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

CMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.04.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $148,215.00. Insiders have sold 6,379 shares of company stock worth $390,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

