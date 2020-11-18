Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 333.6% from the October 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVLKF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Silver Lake Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Silver Lake Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVLKF opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Silver Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold and copper deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in six mines and two processing facilities across its Deflector operations located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations situated within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

