American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Eagle Outfitters traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 414250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $447,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 63.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $15,995,000.

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

