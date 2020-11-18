ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $34.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON Semiconductor traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 64786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.02.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $242,532.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,166,513 shares of company stock worth $29,722,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

