JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $108.09 and last traded at $106.79, with a volume of 59717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.58.

The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. BidaskClub raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 20.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JOYY by 102.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 8.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

