JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $108.09 and last traded at $106.79, with a volume of 59717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.58.
The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. BidaskClub raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.
About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)
JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.
