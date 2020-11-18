Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Trading Up 9.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) shares shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Service Properties Trust traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.62. 2,451,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,186,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Service Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 563,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,894,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 366,625 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Silver Lake Resources Limited Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Silver Lake Resources Limited Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
American Eagle Outfitters Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
American Eagle Outfitters Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
ON Semiconductor Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
ON Semiconductor Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
JOYY Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat
JOYY Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat
Service Properties Trust Trading Up 9.1% Following Analyst Upgrade
Service Properties Trust Trading Up 9.1% Following Analyst Upgrade
Miragen Therapeutics Trading 32.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity
Miragen Therapeutics Trading 32.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report