Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Trading Up 9.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) shares shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Service Properties Trust traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.62. 2,451,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,186,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Service Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 563,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,894,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 366,625 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

