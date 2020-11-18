Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Trading 32.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s share price traded up 32.2% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $20.84. 807,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 240,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Specifically, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos purchased 126,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,738.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Silver Lake Resources Limited Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Silver Lake Resources Limited Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
American Eagle Outfitters Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
American Eagle Outfitters Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
ON Semiconductor Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
ON Semiconductor Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade
JOYY Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat
JOYY Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat
Service Properties Trust Trading Up 9.1% Following Analyst Upgrade
Service Properties Trust Trading Up 9.1% Following Analyst Upgrade
Miragen Therapeutics Trading 32.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity
Miragen Therapeutics Trading 32.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report