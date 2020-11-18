Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Trading 32.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s share price traded up 32.2% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $20.84. 807,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 240,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Specifically, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos purchased 126,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,738.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.