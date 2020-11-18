Welbilt Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,460 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,820 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 3,273.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.25 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

