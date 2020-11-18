Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$17.50

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.42.

Shares of HRX opened at C$14.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $522.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$21.64.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

