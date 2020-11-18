Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$17.50

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.42.

Shares of HRX opened at C$14.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $522.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$21.64.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Analyst Recommendations for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Héroux-Devtek Inc. PT Raised to C$17.50
Héroux-Devtek Inc. PT Raised to C$17.50
Intact Financial Co. Given a C$170.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts
Intact Financial Co. Given a C$170.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust PT Raised to C$8.50
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust PT Raised to C$8.50
Journey Energy Inc. Raised to Speculative Buy at Stifel Firstegy
Journey Energy Inc. Raised to Speculative Buy at Stifel Firstegy
Scotiabank Increases NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Target to C$13.50
Scotiabank Increases NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Target to C$13.50
Park Lawn Co. PT Raised to C$35.50 at National Bank Financial
Park Lawn Co. PT Raised to C$35.50 at National Bank Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report