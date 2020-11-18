Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Given a C$170.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) received a C$170.00 price target from stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IFC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Desjardins raised shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$162.80.

TSE IFC opened at C$146.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$142.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.03. Intact Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$104.81 and a 12 month high of C$157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$141.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total transaction of C$78,341.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at C$1,013,830.40.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

