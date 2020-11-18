Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Raised to C$8.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

INO.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of TSE:INO.UN opened at C$8.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.67. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.39 and a twelve month high of C$11.26. The company has a market cap of $245.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

