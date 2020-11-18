Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Raised to Speculative Buy at Stifel Firstegy

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

JOY stock opened at C$0.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. Journey Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

