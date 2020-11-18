Scotiabank Increases NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$12.34 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$6.27 and a twelve month high of C$13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.06.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$69.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

