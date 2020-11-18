Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$35.50 at National Bank Financial

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$35.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

TSE:PLC opened at C$28.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.56. Park Lawn Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.58 and a 1 year high of C$31.77.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

