Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) Raised to Buy at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. AltaCorp Capital raised Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.88.

TEV opened at C$1.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57. The firm has a market cap of $209.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. Tervita Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.69 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.01.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

