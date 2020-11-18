Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its price target reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.40% from the stock’s previous close.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

VIVO opened at $18.82 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $806.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847,376 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

