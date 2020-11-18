500.com (WBAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 20th.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

NYSE WBAI opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. 500.com has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

