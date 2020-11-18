Foot Locker (FL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 20th. Analysts expect Foot Locker to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.58.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $180,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

