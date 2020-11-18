BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) vs. Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Critical Comparison

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BankUnited and Logansport Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 0 3 7 0 2.70 Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited currently has a consensus price target of $26.38, indicating a potential downside of 11.26%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BankUnited and Logansport Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.43 billion 1.92 $313.10 million $3.13 9.50 Logansport Financial $8.88 million 3.45 $2.25 million N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BankUnited pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BankUnited is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BankUnited has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 15.98% 7.25% 0.59% Logansport Financial 39.93% N/A N/A

Summary

BankUnited beats Logansport Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, SBA product offerings, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers ATMs, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 74 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

