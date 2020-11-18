Critical Review: AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) versus Its Peers

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AnPac Bio-Medical Science to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Competitors 270 922 1253 93 2.46

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 10.03%. Given AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AnPac Bio-Medical Science has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
AnPac Bio-Medical Science $1.56 million -$14.52 million -2.10
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Competitors $819.25 million $36.78 million 89.05

AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AnPac Bio-Medical Science. AnPac Bio-Medical Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Competitors -147.49% -38.13% -22.18%

Summary

AnPac Bio-Medical Science rivals beat AnPac Bio-Medical Science on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

