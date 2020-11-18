Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of DEA opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.43 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $991,400. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

