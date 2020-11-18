NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.45.

NCNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Truist began coverage on shares of NuCana in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Get NuCana alerts:

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.06. NuCana has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NuCana by 253.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of NuCana by 47.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.