Head-To-Head Survey: Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) & Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) and Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Marlin Business Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

83.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Franklin Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlin Business Services -4.76% -1.77% -0.28% Franklin Financial Services 20.51% 9.69% 0.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marlin Business Services and Franklin Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marlin Business Services presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.67%. Given Marlin Business Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marlin Business Services is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Marlin Business Services has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Franklin Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marlin Business Services $166.66 million 0.75 $27.12 million N/A N/A Franklin Financial Services $64.66 million 1.77 $16.11 million N/A N/A

Marlin Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services.

Summary

Franklin Financial Services beats Marlin Business Services on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio of approximately 94,000 equipment finance leases and loans. It also offers property reinsurance coverage for its financed equipment; and operates a commercial bank that issues certificates of deposit and money market demand accounts, as well as provides small business loans. The company provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. Marlin Business Services Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. It operates twenty-two community banking offices in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton, and Huntingdon counties in Pennsylvania. Franklin Financial Services Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

