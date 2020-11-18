Financial Review: Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) & PreVu (OTCMKTS:PRVU)

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) and PreVu (OTCMKTS:PRVU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lands’ End and PreVu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lands’ End $1.45 billion 0.50 $19.29 million $0.60 37.12 PreVu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lands’ End has higher revenue and earnings than PreVu.

Profitability

This table compares Lands’ End and PreVu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lands’ End 0.91% 4.89% 1.45% PreVu N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Lands’ End shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lands’ End shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.6% of PreVu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lands’ End and PreVu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lands’ End 0 1 0 0 2.00 PreVu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lands’ End presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.64%. Given Lands’ End’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lands’ End is more favorable than PreVu.

Risk & Volatility

Lands’ End has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PreVu has a beta of -15.73, meaning that its stock price is 1,673% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lands’ End beats PreVu on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc. operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 25 Lands' End stores. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

PreVu Company Profile

PreVu, Inc. retails leather accessories, outerwear, and apparel through stores in the United States. Its products include men's and women's fashion leather jackets, handbags, and other accessories. The company offers its products under various trade names, brand names, trademarks, and service marks, including M. Julian, Maxima, Pelle Studio, Wilsons The Leather Experts, Tannery West, Georgetown Leather Design, The Wallet Works, Wilsons Leather, Wilsons Leather Outlet, Handcrafted by Wilsons The Leather Experts, and Vintage by Wilsons The Leather Experts. The company offers its products through its stores in malls and airports. PreVu, Inc. was formerly known as Wilsons The Leather Experts Inc. and changed its name to PreVu, Inc. in July 2008. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. On September 12, 2008, PreVu, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It is in joint administration with River Hills PreVu, Inc.

