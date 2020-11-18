Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) and Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Head to Head Comparison

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) and Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Orbital Energy Group and Taitron Components, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Taitron Components shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.7% of Taitron Components shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and Taitron Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Energy Group -49.80% -66.47% -37.62% Taitron Components 8.40% 4.18% 3.92%

Volatility & Risk

Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taitron Components has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and Taitron Components’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Energy Group $23.49 million 0.95 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -1.57 Taitron Components $6.78 million 2.37 $770,000.00 N/A N/A

Taitron Components has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orbital Energy Group.

Summary

Taitron Components beats Orbital Energy Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc., was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic alliances with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management Limited; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

