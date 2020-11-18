Critical Survey: Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) versus Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) and Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Enviro Technologies has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enviro Technologies and Alfa Laval AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Alfa Laval AB (publ) 1 4 2 0 2.14

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enviro Technologies and Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies $2.82 million 0.23 $590,000.00 N/A N/A Alfa Laval AB (publ) $4.92 billion 2.06 $580.42 million $1.38 17.48

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies and Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies 19.22% -179.91% 33.19% Alfa Laval AB (publ) 11.22% 18.77% 7.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Alfa Laval AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alfa Laval AB (publ) beats Enviro Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviro Technologies

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves. The company also provides heat transfer products, including air heat exchangers; exhaust gas economizers, and oil/gas-fired composite steam and steam boilers; burners; oil/gas-fired hot water and thermal, and waste heat recovery heaters; plate and tubular heat exchangers; and scraped surface heat exchangers. In addition, it offers separation products comprising cylindrical filter baskets and filtering elements; decanters and separators; evaporation systems; filters and strainers; and membrane and pump control systems. Further, the company provides process solutions consisting of ballast water, brewery, bulk, desalination, edible oil, exhaust gas cleaning, filling, fresh water, fuel conditioning, marine exhaust gas, olive oil, protein, refrigeration, safety, and thermal solutions. It serves the biotech and pharmaceuticals, energy, chemicals, food, dairy, beverage, home and personal care, HVAC, machinery and manufacturing, marine and transportation, mining, minerals, pigment, pulp and paper, refrigeration, semiconductor and electronics, steel, and water and waste treatment industries. The company was formerly known as AB Separator and changed its name to Alfa Laval AB (publ) in 1963. Alfa Laval AB (publ) was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

