Critical Analysis: CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) vs. Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI)

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Eagle Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 5.11 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Eagle Financial Bancorp $8.18 million 3.01 $660,000.00 N/A N/A

CBM Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Eagle Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 7.63% 1.33% 0.34% Eagle Financial Bancorp 12.84% 4.19% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CBM Bancorp and Eagle Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CBM Bancorp beats Eagle Financial Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Eagle Financial Bancorp

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans. It provides its services in Hamilton, Butler, Warren, and Clermont counties in Ohio; Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana. The company operates through its two branches located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

