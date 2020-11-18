Critical Comparison: Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) versus Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -85.58% -57.73% Ocugen N/A 11.35% 2.94%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Axcella Health and Ocugen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 1 7 0 2.88 Ocugen 0 1 3 0 2.75

Axcella Health currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.71%. Ocugen has a consensus price target of $0.99, suggesting a potential upside of 239.93%. Given Ocugen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Axcella Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axcella Health and Ocugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.47 Ocugen N/A N/A -$20.24 million ($1.48) -0.20

Axcella Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Axcella Health has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ocugen beats Axcella Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing. Ocugen, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

