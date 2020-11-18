Financial Survey: Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) and Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ)

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) and Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hanesbrands and Tailored Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands 7.88% 55.54% 7.87% Tailored Brands -14.39% -138.49% -4.45%

93.7% of Hanesbrands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Tailored Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Hanesbrands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Tailored Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hanesbrands has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hanesbrands and Tailored Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands 1 3 5 1 2.60 Tailored Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanesbrands presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.63%. Given Hanesbrands’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hanesbrands is more favorable than Tailored Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanesbrands and Tailored Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands $6.97 billion 0.68 $600.72 million $1.76 7.69 Tailored Brands $2.88 billion 0.00 -$82.28 million N/A N/A

Hanesbrands has higher revenue and earnings than Tailored Brands.

Summary

Hanesbrands beats Tailored Brands on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. Hanesbrands Inc. provides its products primarily under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, Bali, JMS/Just My Size, Polo Ralph Lauren, Playtex, DKNY, Donna Karan, Alternative, Gear for Sports, Hanes Beefy-T, Bonds, DIM, Sheridan, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, Abanderado, Shock Absorber, Zorba, Explorer, Sol y Oro, and Bellinda brand names. The company markets its products through retailers, wholesalers, and third party embellishers, as well as directly to consumers through Internet. As of December 29, 2018, it operated 243 retail and direct outlet stores in the United States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 690 retail and outlet stores internationally. The company also sells its products in Europe, Australia, Asia, Latin America, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and Brazil. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States and Canada. The company offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, polished and business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; and alteration services. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 1,450 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G brands. In addition, it offers its products through www.menswearhouse.com and www.josbank.com internet sites. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. On August 2, 2020, Tailored Brands, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

