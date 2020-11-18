ValuEngine Upgrades OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to Hold

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OFS opened at $5.74 on Monday. OFS Capital has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. Analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in OFS Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in OFS Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

