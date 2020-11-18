MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MOFG. BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $394.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. Equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $953,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

