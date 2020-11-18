ValuEngine Upgrades Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) to “Hold”

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Jefferson Security Bank stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. Jefferson Security Bank has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.30.
Jefferson Security Bank Company Profile
Further Reading: Mutual Funds
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Jefferson Security Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferson Security Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.