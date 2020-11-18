ValuEngine Upgrades Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) to “Hold”

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Jefferson Security Bank stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. Jefferson Security Bank has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.30.

Jefferson Security Bank Company Profile

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement account, certificates of deposit, and overdraft protection products.

