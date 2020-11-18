ValuEngine Upgrades International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) to Hold

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

International Bancshares stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,304,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

