Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ACCO Brands Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ACCO)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for ACCO Brands in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACCO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,950,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,313,000 after buying an additional 317,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,241,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 559,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 60,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 373.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142,587 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

