Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Garrett Motion stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $324.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $12.20.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers.

