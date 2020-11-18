Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 286.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 239.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 56,147 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 178.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 47,635 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Upgrades OFS Capital to Hold
ValuEngine Upgrades OFS Capital to Hold
MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades Jefferson Security Bank to “Hold”
ValuEngine Upgrades Jefferson Security Bank to “Hold”
ValuEngine Upgrades International Bancshares to Hold
ValuEngine Upgrades International Bancshares to Hold
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ACCO Brands Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ACCO Brands Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Garrett Motion Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Garrett Motion Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report