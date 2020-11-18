Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 286.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 239.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 56,147 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 178.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 47,635 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

