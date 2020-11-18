Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Sunday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,205,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 73,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

