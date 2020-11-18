MEDNAX, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for MEDNAX in a report released on Monday, November 16th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of MD stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MEDNAX news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.