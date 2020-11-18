Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

AQN stock opened at C$20.42 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of C$13.84 and a twelve month high of C$22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.409 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total value of C$4,698,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,935,166.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

